latest-news,

"He's not in trouble, I love him so much - and all I want to do is know that he's okay and anything that's going on, we can work it out. I love you, please just come home or let someone know you're okay." These are the words of Misha Guy, whose 13-year-old son Andrew Howlett has not been seen since March 28. Misha stood alongside Senior Sergeant Ross Blake from Mandurah Police Station at a press conference held today, April 5, making a tearful plea for information in regards to his whereabouts. Andrew was last seen on March 28 at a friend's house at Achilles Place in Greenfields, after he had skipped school that day. The parent of one of Andrew's friends had contacted Misha, letting her know she heard Andrew's voice coming from her shed. Misha arrived at the address, collected Andrew's bag and told Andrew "come on mate, we're going home". After reaching the front of the property, Andrew took off running across Bortolo Oval - and he has not been seen since. Since this time, Andrew's social media has been inactive, and the only contact he has had was a phone call to his dad on March 30. Snr Sgt Blake told reporters their concern for Andrew had risen since the drop-off of contact. "That length of time - for nobody to have any contact, whether it be social media or friends and family - it's very unusual to have nothing." Misha said Andrew had struggled settling in at school and was going through a tough time, but had been doing better in the time leading up to his disappearance. An avid gamer, Misha mentioned she had also been concerned he had not been active on discord or any of his PlayStation accounts. Andrew is fair-skinned, 152cm tall with a solid build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants and an orange shirt. "He's just never been away from home like this," Misha said. "My head keeps going around in circles, I'm not sure what to do... I don't know if he's okay somewhere or not okay somewhere. I just keep going through scenarios in my head..." Anyone who has seen Andrew is urged to contact police on 131 444 or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/5e6880c5-4dad-4dda-aef9-58bf914a863a.jpg/r0_104_459_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg