With her birthday fast approaching on April 6, Jill Smith is close to marking a century. When asked how she was feeling about achieving this milestone birthday, she joked and said "thank heavens I'm not 101". Starting life in Leicestershire, England, Ms Smith joined the navy in her early twenties during World War Two and drove lorries across the country. When she was 28, Ms Smith thought she should move somewhere else and chose to go to South Africa. This is where she met her husband, Hugh, who was in the airforce. "We were all in a boarding house together and he just sat next to me," she said. "My friend told me I would like him - Instinctively I thought I wouldn't but I did." She said they got married quickly and only told her parents the news after the pair tied the knot. "We didn't want to wait - it was the cheapest and best way of doing it," Ms Smith said. "It was just before Christmas and Hugh's boss was having a Christmas party so we walked into the party and announced we got married this morning and celebrated there." Read more: The pair had two boys in South Africa and brought them up there. "We were in Zimbabwe - my eldest son had a tobacco farm and my other son had a Toyota garage." It was only 15 years ago, after her sons had already moved to Australia Ms Smith also decided to make the move. After her husband passed away, Ms Smith spent her time travelling solo to places like the US and Thailand. When asked what her secret to a long and happy life was, Ms Smith gave some words of wisdom. "I've kept away from doctors and I've just had a lot of fun - I'm very lucky." Ms Smith celebrated her 100th early - at the Mandurah RSL with her friends from the Laurel Club. She said her son had also especially flown over from Brisbane for her big day coming up.

