Mosaic art brightens Cox Bay estuary walk

A walk along the estuary path in Falcon has been made all the more interesting with the addition of colourful mosaic artworks created by a local artist. Fifteen environment-inspired mosaic pieces - including birds, fish, dolphins, insects and snakes - have been installed along part of the estuary trail at the Cox Bay Foreshore Reserve. The artworks begin at the end of Perseverance Boulevard and end at the lake near Sulina Rise, but the path continues all the way up to Novara Beach Reserve, and is enjoyed by the community for walking and cycling. The City of Mandurah's Landscape and Cityparks South crews teamed up with Cox Bay resident Alie Kruize to install the mosaic pieces on posts along the estuary trail. Alie and her husband Laurie created the mosaics, and helped choose the artworks' final locations along the path. Alie said she was inspired by the tiny doors public artwork craze, and wanted to create to a trail for her grandchildren and other people. "It's a bit of fun for the local community, and the mosaics are numbered so you don't miss any and can follow along." Read more: She chose each wildlife species based on animals that can be found around the reserve and in the waterways. "It was great to work with the City on this project. We're grateful that we were able to have a say in where the mosaics were placed; we chose places near the water and next to trees and vegetation so they blend in with the environment while highlighting the nature within the reserve," Alie said. "We've had lots of positive feedback from the community, and we hope the mosaic trail will encourage more people to get outside and into nature." Alie also created the mosaic artwork on the entrance to Cox Bay at Perseverance Boulevard. City of Mandurah chief executive Mark Newman said it was great to see residents and the community embracing their local spaces through art and nature. "These types of initiatives enhance our local spaces and encourage people to get out, explore and enjoy their local parks, reserves and walking trails," he said. "Creative community ideas and initiatives are fantastic. "The City is always ready to offer support so that they can be sustainable, have longevity and be safe, so please contact the City and speak to an Arts Development Officer."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/b07cd225-6dd4-4fa4-8e42-037ebddc5a3f.JPG/r0_176_3456_2129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mosaic art brightens Cox Bay estuary walk