"One instance of family violence is too many," says Mandurah Police's officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ross Blake. After announcing a crackdown on domestic and family violence, due to increased reports in the Peel, Snr Sgt Blake said a new charge and protocols introduced would allow Mandurah police to intervene earlier. "With a greater understanding and greater reporting practices we are able to address these situations earlier on. This allows us to be more intrusive into those relationships," Snr Sgt Blake said. "Certain legislation passed in the last 12-24 months has put the duty on us to investigate family violence even further than we were before." He said that the introduction of the impeding breath charge raised awareness about the serious of choking. "With this charge being available for us to use, having a separate offence for it, highlights the seriousness of the issue." He urged victims of this act to make a report to police, stressing that it was a "very serious" offence. "The act is very dangerous and can lead to severe injury or death. "Medical advice shows it can even cause death later after the incident has occurred." Mandurah police are set to meet with domestic violence service OVIS this week to discuss family violence in the Peel. "We want to make sure there are supports put in place. We want to make sure reporting is as comfortable as possible, and we are very thorough to hold perpetrators to account." Domestic and family violence support services:

