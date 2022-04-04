latest-news,

Nippers from the Port Bouvard Surf Lifesaving Club had a strong finish to their surf sports season, taking home two state medals from the 2022 SunSmart WA Nipper state championships. The event, held at Scarborough Beach, took place over the weekend of March 18-20. Among the team representing the club were 14 nippers all under the age of 13. Nippers is a junior surf lifesaving program with an age range from 5-13 years old. Surf Sports Director Hiroko Cording said the nippers made the club proud, showing up for them "exceptionally" over the weekend. "All competitors did exceptionally well competing in both beach and water events," Ms Cording said. "Our under 10 and under 13 female competitors showed a strong team spirit, resulting in two state medals." Among the state medalists, Jade Bouchier, Olivia Hibbs, Shae Jeffery and Harper Pollard took home second place in the under10 female beach relay and Hitomi Cording and Julia Litiaeinen came third in the under13 female board rescue. Senior coach May Comeros said the determination in the club's athletes this season had resulted in "so much growth". "For a small club with limited resources, achieving two state medals is all you can ask for," Ms Comeros said. "Thank you to the parents who are the biggest supporters and to all the club volunteers for guiding and motivating our competitors."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/0fd71910-36da-45f6-8a0a-45c13b7c7756.jpg/r0_303_1124_938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg