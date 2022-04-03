latest-news,

Mandurah police are investigating a serious crash in Herron which left a 20-year-old man in hospital suffering from serious injuries. Around 10.55pm on April 2, a silver Ford Ranger utility was travelling north on Southern Estuary Road when the vehicle left the carriageway and struck a tree approximately 500m from Dalton Road. The 20-year-old male passenger received serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old female, received minor injuries. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/herronseriouscrash

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/db89bc87-144d-40fa-801b-0361abc005a7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police investigate crash on Southern Estuary Road, Herron