A 27-year-old Perth man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car with a five-year-old girl asleep in the back seat. Around 9.30pm on April 1, a woman in her 30s was driving her white Toyota Rav4 in which the man was a passenger. The woman stopped the car at a cafe located on Main Street in Osborne Park and went inside to purchase a cake - when she came back outside, her vehicle with her young daughter inside was missing. It is alleged the man got into the driver's seat while the woman was inside the cafe and drove away. Police sighted the vehicle travelling west along Ocean Reef Road in Edgewater and when the vehicle stopped at a red light at the entry to the freeway, police safely intercepted it. The man was taken into custody and the five-year-old girl, who was unharmed, was taken by police to be reunited with her mother. The 27-year-old man from Merriwa was charged with one count of person forcibly/fraudulently takes/enticesaway/detains a child under 16, one count of steal motor vehicle, and one count of exceed 0.05g alcohol per 100ml of blood. He will appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today, April 2.

Perth man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle with sleeping child inside