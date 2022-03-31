community,

When Jade Bennett was in high school, she reached a turning point. After struggling with body image issues and being stuck in a few toxic friendships, she decided she wanted to chase sunshine and build a life around self love and positivity. Fast forward to adulthood and Jade lives in a beautiful home in Mandurah with her partner Hamish, runs a social group called 'A Little Tribe' and has started her own candle business A Little Tame, selling candles which showcase bodies of different sizes. According to Jade, the business started as a "happy accident" born from trying out a new hobby. "In my personal life I just wanted to do something therapeutic and needed a new hobby," Jade told the Mail. "I wanted to try candle making, and realised I could make so many cool colours and scents - and that's kind of how the idea was born." Jade said she wanted her business to be "something a little different", and decided her alignment with the body positivity message would be just the thing. "I thought - 'why don't I bring out body positivity candles?' There are a lot of different businesses out there, but I just really align with that content. Now I'm more in love with it than ever." Creating content, making candles, photographing stock and curating social media feeds are just a few of the many facets of business which Jade has taught herself to do. "All of my candles have a little caption under them so that when customers look at them, it's something positive. I want it to be like a self-care ritual - if you're having a bad day light up your candle. "It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel, and it's so important to feel comfortable and love your body." Throughout the journey of designing her business and chasing positivity, Jade took to social media on a quest to find like-minded friends. "I made a 'let's be friends' Tik Tok video and it kind of blew up - I had about 200-300 girls messaging me to be friends, and I thought 'how can I coordinate this?' - so we eventually made a Facebook chat." Jade hosted her first meet-up at a bar in the city and 30 girls came up to join her. A Little Tribe, the group Jade created, is a "drama-free, positive vibes" group, designed to combat loneliness. Jade said that she knew many people struggled with loneliness throughout their lives, and that it should never be embarrassing to reach out and put yourself out there. "I had a bit of drama in year 12 with a toxic friend group. I just think there's no need for drama and honesty is so important. "Sometimes, when someone is strong enough to leave a toxic friend group, they end up not really having anybody - which is why I created A Little Tribe as just a really safe-space completely free from drama. "I've been in that position of feeling like you don't have anyone and it can be so lonely." The idea took off, and Jade now hosts two monthly events - including sunrise swims and catered picnics. When Jade isn't running her business or catching up with her hundreds of new, like-minded friends, she is spending time with her partner, going on long beach walks and making YouTube videos. "A day in my life usually looks like my partner and I getting up at 4am, hitting the gym and then doing a 45 minute run every morning up to the fig tree. "Then we both work, have some dinner together and settle in to watch friends."

