latest-news,

Police are seeking information which may be able to help locate 17-year-old Natasha, who hasn't been heard from since 5.17am on March 30, 2022. It is believed Natasha is in the Rockingham/Baldivis area. Police say they hold concerns for her welfare, and her last contact made was by mobile phone. Natasha is described as 173cm tall, with a very slim build, long black hair, brown eyes, a scar on her left inner wrist in a half moon shape and a small spot on her left upper lip. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, however it has been reported that she usually carries a black canvas bag. Anyone with information on Natasha's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 131444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/ad1351a3-5349-48ed-a0d6-ca0554e9bc0f.jpg/r0_29_310_204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have you seen Natasha? Mandurah police search for missing 17-year-old