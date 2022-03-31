  1. Home
Have you seen Natasha? Mandurah police search for missing 17-year-old

WELFARE CONCERNS: Mandurah police are seeking information to help locate 17-year-old Natasha, who has been missing since yesterday. Photo: Supplied.

Police are seeking information which may be able to help locate 17-year-old Natasha, who hasn't been heard from since 5.17am on March 30, 2022.

It is believed Natasha is in the Rockingham/Baldivis area.

Police say they hold concerns for her welfare, and her last contact made was by mobile phone.

Natasha is described as 173cm tall, with a very slim build, long black hair, brown eyes, a scar on her left inner wrist in a half moon shape and a small spot on her left upper lip.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, however it has been reported that she usually carries a black canvas bag.

Anyone with information on Natasha's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 131444.