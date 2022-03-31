What's On: Events back on as COVID-19 restrictions ease

latest-news,

April During April, fourteen artists will be exhibiting in a vacant shop within the Halls Head Shopping Centre. To showcase their wide range of skills, mediums and subjects, the exhibition will feature both plein air and studio work. The shop will be open 10am to 4pm each day of trading, with an artist in residence painting on site. Members of the public are encouraged to call in, watch the artists paint and find out more about painting outdoors. Until April 9 Experience an eclectic collection of artworks from local artists at the Peel Open Studios: Origins '22 exhibition, on show now at the ALCOA Mandurah Art Gallery. The works of close to 30 Peel-based artists are being exhibited providing an opportunity to highlight local talents and celebrate artists in the community. Peel Open Studios: Origins '22 is a free exhibition, and is on show until Saturday, April 9. April 9 Looking for something to do while you're out and about in the City Centre, then why not check out the Mandurah Ukulele Festival happening on the Eastern Foreshore. The Mandurah Ukulele Festival is a fundraising event for WA Mum's Cottage which will see a number of ukulele groups gather together to perform between 10am - 4pm. This is a free event, so why not grab some lunch, sit back, relax, enjoy the music and support a great cause. April 9 Mandurah Family History Society meets on the second Saturday of each month. The main purpose of the meeting is to welcome a guest speaker who will address members and visitors on some aspect of family history. On April 9, Nicholas Reynolds will be presenting 'Australia's War in the Pacific'. Nicholas says the presentation will take a look at the Australian invasion and capture of German New Guinea and the allied attempts to find and fight the German navy's East Asia Squadron. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30 pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. April 10 From 9am to 3pm catch the stamp, coin and banknote fair at Bortollo pavilion. It is on the corner of Bortolo Drive and Murdoch Drive. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/dd301c4e-3726-4440-bcc0-c65ca1a34452.jpg/r311_0_3375_1731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg