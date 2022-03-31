David Doepel Editorial: If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there

comment,

"Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?" "That depends a good deal on where you want to get to," said the Cat. "I don't much care where--" said Alice. "Then it doesn't matter which way you go," said the Cat. This interchange from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll is often paraphrased as "If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there". The shorter version also owes as much to Seneca, the Stoic Philosopher. He wrote two millennia ago: "If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favourable." These classics of literature and philosophy form the foundation of much business writing about strategy. Knowing where you are going is the starting point of any strategic thinking. We recently held a strategic planning session for the Peel Development Commission Board. We have had around 50% change in Board membership for this year, and the Commission's current strategic plan runs through the end of 2022. Those elements, plus our adjusting to the new normal of life with COVID, led us to look at our strategic plan for the three years 2023 to 2025. And we started with "where are we going?". The goal was not to answer the question there and then, but rather frame a conversation and an approach to ensure that by quarter three of this year, we will know where we are going. And with that direction set, we will be able to plan how to get there. I also led our Board members in a reflection based on Roger Martin and A G Lafley's book "Playing to Win". The book focuses on direction - "where you will play", as they frame it. They then move to "how to win" and what capabilities and management systems must be in place once you know where you are going. Many of their insights come from their learnings at Proctor & Gamble, particularly with the Olay brand. And believe it or not, any business, whether you are driving community economic growth as in the case of the Peel Development Commission, running a café, a construction services company, or a food manufacturing facility, as examples, would benefit from looking at their process. I also believe that 2022 is an excellent time for a renewal and refresh of an existing strategic plan or maybe develop one for the first time. And knowing where you want to go is the first step on that journey - otherwise, if you don't know where you are going, any road will take you there.

David Doepel Editorial: If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there