An ISPT Community Kickstart grant program is open to community and voluntary organisations. The grants range from $5000 to $10,000 to help local organisations continue its work in creating positive change in the lives and futures of those in their community. This is open to groups surrounding the Lakelands Shopping Centre. Applications are open via isptcommunitykickstart.com until April 24. The selected community groups will be announced on May 25.

Grants open for Lakelands community and volunteer groups