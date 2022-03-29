Man charged for grabbing woman's breasts at Mandurah-based cricket club

latest-news,

A man who twice tried to grab a woman's breast at a Mandurah-based cricket club has received a 12-month community based order. Glen Michael Cruickshank, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful and indecent assault in Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The court heard that in March last year Mr Cruickshank approached the 53-year-old woman who was known to him. As the two were speaking, Mr Cruickshank reached out and grabbed her right breast. She tried to move Mr Cruickshank's hand away and he continued to try and put his hand under her bra. The court heard that Mr Cruickshank told the woman, "I don't know why I did that, I've never done anything like that before. It must be because you have big, soft boobs". Later in the day, Mr Cruickshank approached her a second time in the carpark and asked her to drive him home, stating "I promise to behave myself". She agreed under this condition, but while the car was stopped at a traffic light, he reached over and tried to touch her breast again and she slapped his hand away. Mr Cruickshank then tried to put his arm around her shoulder, to which she told him "stop". She pulled to the side of the road and told Mr Cruickshank to get out of her car. When he was later arrested, he told police that "if she says I've done it, then I must have". Defence lawyer Darryl Ryan told the court that Mr Cruickshank had been drunk at the time, and that the "partial admissions" in the pre-sentence report were rather his client not remembering, stating he "never refused" the facts. Mr Ryan said on the day of the offence Mr Cruickshank had been "drinking beer since 11am" and was "extremely drunk". He told the court that while his drunkenness was "not a defence" it was "without doubt" the root of his offending. The court heard that Mr Cruickshank had no previous record of sexual deviancy and his prior offences were drink-driving charges in the early 2000s. Mr Ryan said his client had been to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and counselling and had a steady job at a plastering company with an employer who was "very supportive" of him. He said Mr Cruickshank was "completely abstaining" from drinking since and that "the tragedy of the situation" was that he could no longer return to the cricket club due to his "shame" and protective orders in place. Magistrate Vivian Edwards ordered Mr Cruickshank to read a victim impact statement, stating it was "important he was aware of the impact he had". The court heard that the effect Mr Cruickshank's actions had on the woman was "harrowing". "We have heard a lot about the impact on Mr Cruickshank - our concern is relapse, and that this could occur again," the prosecution told the court. Magistrate Edwards agreed that the victim impact statement was "harrowing" and that Mr Cruickshank's actions would have a "lasting effect" on the victim. She told the court she accepted that Mr Cruickshank had "taken steps" to address his behaviour, and that he had no prior similar offences, but because of his alcohol use he would need to be supervised. Magistrate Edwards handed down a community based order to Mr Cruickshank, which would have further programs and requirements. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $134.50.

Man charged for grabbing woman's breasts at Mandurah-based cricket club