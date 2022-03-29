latest-news,

An analysis of 56 Western Australian resources sector companies has found the industry contributed $1.33 billion to the Peel economy in 2020-21. The state's mining, oil and gas, energy and contractor industries also directly provided nearly 6200 full-time jobs for residents of the region. Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) chief executive Rob Carruthers said the results showed the extent to which the WA mining and resources sector underpinned economies and communities across the state and Australia. "The companies surveyed directly support one in 10 full-time jobs in the Peel region," he said. "Those companies spent an additional $299.42 million supporting 367 Peel businesses, 93 community organisations in the region, and all five local governments. "The analysis also found supply chain spending by those companies created an additional 6826 jobs in the Peel region and generated more than $834.68 million in indirect gross value add for local economies." It is estimated all this spend helped contribute 21 per cent of gross regional product to the Peel economy and supported one in five full-time jobs. Related: Mr Carruthers said the economic benefits generated by Peel operations spread beyond the region. "There are workers in Perth, Great Southern and the South West who would travel to Peel sites to work," he said. "There are also many businesses headquartered in other parts of the state but vital elements of the supply and services chain for operators is in the Peel region." Peel Development Commission chair David Doepel said the mining and resources sector had contributed significantly to the local economy for many years. "It may be a surprise, but the number of mining and resources jobs in the Peel is just shy of the number for the Pilbara," he said. "Continuing to diversify the Peel economy means growing other elements of our economy alongside our mining and resources opportunities so that the people of Peel can access highly skilled jobs within the region. "We also have to acknowledge and understand the social challenges that the FIFO lifestyle presents and, as a region, ensure we support strong and resilient communities and promote sustainable industry practices to protect our natural environment." The analysis showed the combined direct economic contributions of the 56 companies involved was more than $61 billion in WA and more than $39 billion outside the state, for a national figure of more than $100 billion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/a6eca6c6-2320-49c7-ae7e-a1fa410b9765.jpg/r0_92_800_544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg