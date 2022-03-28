  1. Home
Rockingham teen charged for allegedly threatening passersby with an axe

CHARGED: Police have charged a Rockingham teenager after he allegedly threatened passersby with an axe. Photo: File Image.
Detectives have charged a 14-year-old Rockingham boy after he allegedly wielded an axe to threaten passersby at a bus stop.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, March 23, at about 3.40pm at a bus stop on Read Street, just south of Council Avenue.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppers.wa.gov.au.

Dash-cam or mobile phone footage can be uploaded direct to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/.../goingarmed-rockingham