Rockingham teen charged for allegedly threatening passersby with an axe
Detectives have charged a 14-year-old Rockingham boy after he allegedly wielded an axe to threaten passersby at a bus stop.
The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, March 23, at about 3.40pm at a bus stop on Read Street, just south of Council Avenue.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppers.wa.gov.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone footage can be uploaded direct to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/.../goingarmed-rockingham