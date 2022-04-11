community,

The following story contains images and names of people who are deceased. When Dawesville resident Jennifer Durrant was growing up, she realised there were only photos of her mother Marjorie as an adult and none as a child. She searched through photo albums to no avail, and whenever she asked her mother why, she was met with silence - and even on occasion, tears. After losing her mother in 2007, feeling like a piece of her identity had been lost with her, Jennifer was more determined than ever to find out about her mother's history. Flashforward to 2018, when Jennifer finally found the answers she had spent her whole life searching for - finding lost family and piecing together her mother's heartbreaking early years. Now, she has written a book all about the journey. "It all started about 55 years ago - I always wanted to know about my mum's heritage. Dad had lots of photos of him and his family, but there was nothing of my mother when she was a young girl," Jennifer told the Mail. "Years went on and I would ask mum questions about her past, and she would start crying - I didn't like to see her cry, so I gave up." Not wanting to push or upset her mother, Jennifer tried to find out information on her own. "My mum did give me a little bit of information - and from that I did some of my own research. Technology wasn't like it is now so I didn't really get anywhere." In 2015, eight years after her mother passed away, Jennifer sat down with an old friend to talk about her mother - and the friend agreed to help her trace back her family history. In December of 2015, Jennifer had a DNA test done online which returned basic results confirming the information she had been able to obtain herself throughout her research. Connecting with old family friends, pouring through records and writing in a notebook was Jennifer's every day life for years. Little did she know, she was about to find all of her answers at once. "In 2018 the state government's records office released over 15,000 personal files of children who had been stolen as part of the stolen generation. "There was a 100 year hold on some of the files from the date of their births, a lot of the information wasn't available before." Jennifer's friend, author Cheryl Rogers, who would later help her to write her memoir, found a reference which led her to apply for her mother's personal file. It was only after receiving her mother's file that Jennifer discovered her mother was stolen as a teenager With this information, Jennifer was able to trace the steps of her mother's early years and connect with people she thought had been lost, along with finding a number of other answers which she retells in her book. "For 55 years I had been looking for my mum's history, and in a matter of months it was an information overload. "It took me a little while to process and work through the bits and pieces." "I decided I really needed to get this story down and write a book - I hadn't been ready prior to this," Jennifer said. Cheryl and Jennifer worked closely together to write both Marjorie and Jennifer's stories down on paper. "It's funny, one day she [Cheryl] told me she had been walking around her farm and the story was pouring out of her. "I would write a couple of lines and she'd fix them up - I'm a storyteller, not a writer. And she would interview me, and she knew all the best questions to ask because she used to be a journalist. "She's gifted at finding the important parts of a story and this book was a journey together." Finding Marjorie King: A daughter's journey to discover her mother's identity was published in March of 2022, and Jennifer said she was glad she had "never given up" on finding her mother's history. To follow Jennifer's journey, follow Finding Marjorie King on Facebook. For book details, visit: www.bigskypublishing.com.au/books/finding-marjorie-king.

