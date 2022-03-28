'Mandurah Cricket Club sweeps the WA community cricket awards

community,

Mandurah Junior Cricket Club has cleaned up at the WACA's WA community cricket awards, taking out three major categories: advancing female cricket, junior club of the year and male volunteer of the year. Club president David Chisholm, who took home the male volunteer title himself, said there was 'no task too large' for the volunteers at the club, and that the "fantastic culture" was the reason behind its success. "It's very rewarding for the volunteers and all the hard work they put in," Chisholm said. "it's never one person running the club - you've got committee, managers, coaches and not to mention all the support each person gets from their partners and the time they give up during weekdays and weekends." Read more: Teague Wyllie makes U19 training squad for Cricket Australia The award ceremony, which usually has limited ticket availability for each club, was streamed online this year due to COVID restrictions, allowing for clubs to gather together to enjoy the event. "We had about 40 volunteers down there and we were allowed 99 in the room - to be able to live stream it and share that moment together was amazing. "It was a really good night and there was a lot of celebrating going on afterwards," he laughed. This was the second year in a row the club won junior club of the year, and Chisholm said winning the advancing female cricket category meant a lot to the girls, who had made huge achievements in the past year. "That was a big one for us - we really want to drive female participation in Peel cricket." Chisholm said the girls in the under15s team faced a roadblock at the beginning of the season, with no competition available for them this year in the Peel region. The Peel Junior Cricket Association worked with the club to find alternative arrangements, which saw the team braving peak hour on the freeway to play. "The PJCA ended up finding a place for them to play with the South East association. Even though it meant more travel - they weren't going to miss out on playing cricket. Every week they went and they loved it. "We know 100 per cent that they will be back next year." Read more: Peel footy legend Ashley Snow named league coach for Rockingham Rams As for the club's biggest strengths, Chisholm said its "welcoming environment" and "focus on retaining volunteers and players" set it apart. "Our biggest goal is to have fun. We're really welcoming - winning doesn't matter to us - if you have fun, winning will come next. All of our volunteers are on board with that motto also." Chisholm added that his goal for the future of the club was to build on its inclusive cricket initiatives and continue to develop a pathway for female juniors to join female seniors. "As a result of the awards, the WACA has nominated us for the national awards in both the junior club and advancing female categories. "Just to be nominated is pretty incredible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/4d25e3d3-f70a-4b38-96f3-af1c918f1610.jpg/r0_31_1484_869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg