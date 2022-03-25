March 26: Mandurah bridge shining a purple spotlight on epilepsy

latest-news,

The Mandurah bridge will light up in purple on March 26 to raise awareness of epilepsy. Every 33 minutes a life is turned upside down by this common neurological condition. #MakeMarchPurple lights up the night in purple in Mandurah, Bunbury, Albany, Perth and several regional WA towns. This year is the biggest with 41 landmarks lit up purple around WA, to shine a spotlight on epilepsy which affects 1 in 25 Western Australians. An annual awareness walk will also be held on March 27. Hundreds of families are expected to dress up in purple for the annual Purple Walk 4 Epilepsy and do laps for the cause. Mandurah and surrounding residents living with epilepsy can access WA's monthly online support group meeting on the last Thursday of each month. The online Epilepsy WA Support Group is facilitated by a registered nurse via Zoom from 12pm to 1.30pm. For more information phone 1300 852 853, visit www.epilepsywa.asn.au or www.makemarchpurple.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/ce065be5-abdd-4f2a-bbfd-22a3d6c04e96.jpg/r0_51_1020_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah bridge shining a spotlight on epilepsy