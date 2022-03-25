Rockingham council votes against proposed new information centre on Penguin Island

latest-news,

The City of Rockingham council has voted not to support a development application to construct a new Penguin Information Centre on Penguin Island. Under the proposal, Department of Biodiversity, Conversation and Attractions (DBCA) intended to construct a new Penguin Information Centre on Penguin Island to replace the existing facility. According to DBCA, the existing facility is nearing the end of its service life. The decision, made at the March 22 council meeting, forms part of a recommendation to the Western Australian Planning Commission (WAPC). Council has recommended the WAPC not approve the development application. The City will also advocate to the state government that the construction of any new facility on the island should be delayed until DBCA conducts a "thorough and transparent" options analysis that involves both key stakeholders and industry experts. This analysis would establish the optimum location for a new Penguin Information Centre. Read more: City of Rockingham mayor Deb Hamblin said council made the decision not to support the application based on several concerns. "The City has long advocated for measures to be taken by DBCA to adequately protect the little penguin population on Penguin Island, and recent expert industry research has shown little penguin numbers have continued to decline at a rapid rate," she said. "Given the proposal is likely to have an impact on the penguin population, that formal public consultation by DBCA has not been carried out, and that a Coastal Hazard Risk Management and Adaptation Plan assessment hasn't been carried out for the proposed development - council was unanimously of the view that the WAPC should not approve this application."

