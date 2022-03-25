community,

The Cut golf course had a fun night to raise funds for the WA Dementia Support Network. Items were donated for the auctions from local businesses and residents. There was also music by duo, No Strings, who donated their time free of charge. It was an extremely successful evening raising $21,687 for the worthwhile cause. The night was hosted by two local Mandurah Lizzy Phillips and Lou Lou Garay Miranda. Stephen Carter from Peel Pride donated his time to be MC. Theresa Bates, Miles & Rita Gatenby from the Dementia charity also assisted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/1893b33a-3f0d-4db2-902f-0e6612584f23.jpeg/r0_137_720_544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Cut Mandurah raises over $20,000 for WA Dementia Support Network