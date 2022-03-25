latest-news,

Mandurah Police have taken to social media to appeal to the public, aiming to identify a number of people they say they can assist them with enquiries into a number of different investigations across the Peel. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make an online report via www.crimestopperswa.com.au/report. Mandurah Police are seeking information on the identities of two males and a female (pictured above) in regards to incidents in the wider Mandurah and Rockingham areas in late February. Reference: 010322 0755 12800 and 010322 0730 12800. Police wish to identify the male above who may be able to insist with enquiries into a stealing offence in Greenfields. Reference: 140222 0858 88781. Mandurah Police are seeking information on the identity of this female who frequented the Mandurah area on Monday, February 14 who may be able to assist with their enquiries into an incident. Reference: 140222 1506 62612. Police are looking to identify two males who may be able to assist in their enquiries into incidents in Lakelands area on Tuesday, February 22. Reference: 230222 0831 85472. Mandurah Police are seeking information on the identities of two males depicted in the above images for an incident in Mandurah. Reference: 180322 1433 88343. Police wish to identify and speak to the males in this picture in relation to an incident in Mandurah. Reference: 180322 0934 88343. Mandurah Police are seeking information on the identity of the male in this picture who they wish to speak to about incidents which took place in Dolphin Quay from March 18-21. Reference: 210322 0807 89213.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/3f241ea3-848d-4598-995b-fb2f204c4993.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah police seek identities of those pictured to assist with enquiries