Two men charged for alleged Greenfields assault

CHARGED: Two Mandurah men have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a man in his 40s, causing him serious injury. Photo: File Image.
Police have charged two Mandurah men in their 20s for an alleged group attack in Greenfields which left a 41-year-old man with a severed hand and fingers.

It is alleged around 8.30pm on March 21, the victim was in the Amazon Drive area when he was assaulted by a number of people and his mobile phone was stolen.

During the incident, the victim received a serious hand injury - with part of his hand and his fingers severed, requiring him to be immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old man from Furnissdale has been charged with:

  • Aggravated Armed Robbery
  • Grievous Bodily Harm;
  • Offer to Sell a Prohibited Drug (Cannabis)
  • Wilfully Destroy Evidence;
  • Possess Cannabis with Intent to Sell/Supply
  • Possess LSD with Intent to Sell/Supply
  • Possess Stolen or Unlawfully Obtained Property (Cash)

A 21-year-old man from Coodanup was charged with:

  • Aggravated Armed Robbery;
  • Grievous Bodily Harm
  • Possess Cannabis; and
  • Possess LSD with Intent to Sell/Supply

They are both due to appear before the Mandurah Magistrates Court on April 12.