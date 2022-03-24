Two men charged for alleged Greenfields assault
Police have charged two Mandurah men in their 20s for an alleged group attack in Greenfields which left a 41-year-old man with a severed hand and fingers.
It is alleged around 8.30pm on March 21, the victim was in the Amazon Drive area when he was assaulted by a number of people and his mobile phone was stolen.
During the incident, the victim received a serious hand injury - with part of his hand and his fingers severed, requiring him to be immediately taken to hospital for treatment.
A 20-year-old man from Furnissdale has been charged with:
- Aggravated Armed Robbery
- Grievous Bodily Harm;
- Offer to Sell a Prohibited Drug (Cannabis)
- Wilfully Destroy Evidence;
- Possess Cannabis with Intent to Sell/Supply
- Possess LSD with Intent to Sell/Supply
- Possess Stolen or Unlawfully Obtained Property (Cash)
A 21-year-old man from Coodanup was charged with:
- Aggravated Armed Robbery;
- Grievous Bodily Harm
- Possess Cannabis; and
- Possess LSD with Intent to Sell/Supply
They are both due to appear before the Mandurah Magistrates Court on April 12.