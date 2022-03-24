latest-news,

Police have charged two Mandurah men in their 20s for an alleged group attack in Greenfields which left a 41-year-old man with a severed hand and fingers. It is alleged around 8.30pm on March 21, the victim was in the Amazon Drive area when he was assaulted by a number of people and his mobile phone was stolen. During the incident, the victim received a serious hand injury - with part of his hand and his fingers severed, requiring him to be immediately taken to hospital for treatment. A 20-year-old man from Furnissdale has been charged with: A 21-year-old man from Coodanup was charged with: They are both due to appear before the Mandurah Magistrates Court on April 12.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/f34aca35-2ac4-4722-a23f-cdb82f3c7bc5.jpg/r1_0_638_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Two men charged for alleged Greenfields assault