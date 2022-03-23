latest-news,

Mandurah Action Sports Games will now be held over two weekends. Due to heavy rain forecasted for this weekend, the organiser has made the decision to reschedule the skate, BMX, scooter, and freestyle motocross competition to May 14 -15. This Sunday, March 27, will see some of WA's best men and women wakeboarders take to Mandjar Bay for the wakeboard tournament. The reigning wakeboard champion and local hero Riley Middleton (Secret Harbour, WA) will face off against the likes of WA champion Callan Starr and Ben Heatly. Professional female wakeboarder Charlie Shore (Qld) and Mackenzie McCarthy (Qld) will be making the journey west to compete in the open wakeboard women's event. Related: Mandurah Action Sports Games given the green light Action Sports events manager Tim Thirsk said he was excited to be hosting the event in Mandurah. "The City of Mandurah is blessed with amazing waterways, beaches, and a world class skatepark right in the heart of the Mandurah's City centre and it is undoubtedly one of the best locations in Australia to run this style of competition," he said. "It is unfortunate that the forecast is not in our favour, however, the weather is perfect for the wakeboard tournament. "Mandurah will get a double up with skate, BMX, scooter and freestyle motocross coming back in May." There will be a 500-person capacity within each event space and there are measures that will be put in place for the event: Wakeboard WA will be streaming live heat scores and results, www.liveheats.com/wakeboardwa

WHAT'S ON Mandurah Action Sports Games split over two weekends