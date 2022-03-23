latest-news,

The City of Mandurah says it will advise the state government that there are members of the community advocating for the removal of the vaccination mandate policy. Earlier this month, the City was required to hold a special electors meeting after it received a request signed by more than 100 electors in relation to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Mayor Rhys Williams and a majority of councillors met with more than 200 electors calling on the City to advocate to the state government to revoke all COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Motions passed by residents on the night, requested council to advocate to the WA government for the removal of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination mandates, and for the City to become a "pro-choice council". Council was required to formally consider these items at its meeting on March 22. Residents eagerly waited to hear the City of Mandurah hand down its decision, with many watching a livestream outside after the room hit its capacity. As the meeting got underway, councillors heard deputations for and against the motion. Mark Chapman said the motion wouldn't be impactful. "It talks of being a post office to deliver to the state government that there are people in Mandurah not happy," he said. "That's not what we asked, we asked for the City to be an advocate." Meanwhile, Matt Wightman claimed people's personal stories seemed to have little impact on the Mandurah council. Resident Marilyn Richardson held a different sentiment, calling for the council to not advocate for people against the mandates. "The COVID-19 mandates are in place to protect the people of WA," she said "The fact that they feel akin to apartheid and holocaust is absolutely insulting - you have no inkling of what true oppression is like." Related: After hearing deputations, the motion to advise the state government of the outcome of the special electors meeting was moved by mayor Rhys Williams and seconded by deputy mayor Caroline Knight. "The simple fact is the role of council is to govern the local government affairs," Cr Knight said. "We need to stay within our own lane." However, the suggested motion saw debate from councillors. Cr Ryan Burns said the vaccine mandates couldn't be justified. "The motions moved at the special electors meeting were about the effect of vaccine mandates on our community and businesses," he said. "It's time government policy catches up - it won't happen unless communities act at a local level. "We have an opportunity to show leadership as we do on many other state and national issues." Cr Peter Jackson said he had a mistrust of the state government mandates. "There are rallies on every weekend in Perth - the state government well and truly know members of the community aren't happy," he said. "Should this motion fail, I will go with the special electors meeting motions to actively advocate to state government to remove vaccine mandate policy." Cr Bob Pond, who spoke for the motion, said he had spent the last two months on the surge contact tracing team talking to hundreds of COVID-19 positive people. "The motions spoke about removing all mandates including masks, social distancing - all the things that help reduce the spread of the virus. "I can't support going that way." When it came time to vote, councillors - except for Ryan Burns, Peter Jackson, and Candice Di Prinzio - resolved that it would advise the state government a special electors meeting was held and some Mandurah residents had concerns relating to COVID-19 restrictions. Following officer recommendations, the City will forward the motions at the special electors meeting to the state government for its consideration. The City council will also write to Western Australian Local Government Association (WALGA) and Local Government Professionals WA to advise of the motions at the special electors meeting. Mayor Rhys Williams said it was an "appropriate and proportionate" response.

