The Rockingham Rams, one of the PFNL's most formidable league teams, has appointed footy veteran Ashley Snow as coach for the 2022 season. Snow will replace Scott Franklin, who has seen the team through the past several seasons. Snow's history at the club dates back to its inception in 1954, when his grandfather was a founding member - and he said he looked forward to a new chapter with a team he loves. "I played for the club from around 1992-2011 and did a little bit of coaching for the Peel Thunder futures side in 2016," Snow told the Mail. After coaching for a year, he decided to dip his toe back in the water, signing up for another season playing with the Rams. "Then I foolishly went back and played in 2017 as a 40-year-old," he laughed. "I've played 250 league games - I'm the current Rockingham league record holder." Read more: Six Peel Thunder players part of AFL's 'contingency plan' Snow coached the Rockingham colts for three seasons and led them to victory in two premierships. When the opportunity arose to take on the League, he said he jumped at it. "This year Scott Franklin stepped down and I had the opportunity to step in - we started training in late January." Snow said the team had a high turnover of players due to a number moving on to different competitions and a few heading over to Peel Thunder. "It's quite a new look side. For me, it's good in some respects. We're going to have a few players I coached in the Colts. I'm quietly confident we'll be competitive." Taking on an iconic side is no easy feat, but Snow said the team wouldn't be dwelling on past rivalries, and would be moving into the season unfazed about which team would be "the team to beat". Read more: Adelaide's Aimee Brett signs on to Mandurah Magic for the 2022 NBL1 season "We will take each side as we see them. My main goal will just be to build on the work that has been done in the last three or four years - bringing a club which was outside the top five to a club which has played off in the past three grand finals. "We will maintain that but also continue to develop the culture - particularly among the young players, and teach them it's more about the team and less about them, it's kind of our ethos." As for players to watch out for, Snow said ruckman Brendan Cooke had a "big pre-season" and would be taking on a leadership role this year. Ethan Poole will also be on board in the leadership group and is expected to deliver a "strong on-field performance" - as well as big things being expected from midfielder Jye Kimpton who transferred over from Halls Head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/83be331f-166d-4e66-a446-175aee1e7814.jpg/r0_0_1910_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg