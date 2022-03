latest-news,

Locals came together at Mandurah Senior Centre to celebrate Harmony Day. The room was filled with colourful outfits from various cultures and tasty treats from across the world. The day also celebrated our diverse community through different dances. The event was held by the Peel Multicultural Association in partnership with the City of Mandurah. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/6a597a09-b611-46e2-bdcd-b3f5edbcc10b.jpeg/r0_760_2769_2324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg