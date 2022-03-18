Virtual pop-up hub connects Bindjareb businesses with industry leaders

latest-news,

Adapting to the challenges of COVID-19 has led the Waalitj Hub to host their first entirely virtual Pop-Up Hub. The online Bindjareb regional pop-up hub will be held on March 29 from 9 to 10.30am targeting Indigenous businesses in the Peel and Pinjarra areas. Post this, clients will be able to book one-on-one meetings with the Waalitj Hub business coaches until 4pm that day. With a focus on connecting Indigenous businesses to local opportunities, this event will allow clients to learn about upcoming projects and gain insights on navigating the tendering process. Guests will hear from Alcoa of Australia, Western Power and AusIndustry about their organisations' commitment to working with Indigenous businesses and upcoming projects. They will also hear from the Waalitj Hub's Business Coaches on the services and support available to Indigenous business owners. Read more: The Waalitj Hub general manager Shane Devitt said that the success of the first hybrid pop-up event made it evident that an entirely online approach would also bring great value to clients. "Building capacity and empowering Indigenous businesses to become competitive and sustainable are key focuses of the Waalitj Hub," he said. Alcoa global procurement director Adrian Jones said the company was committed to increasing economic participation opportunities for Indigenous Australians through both business and employment opportunities. Indigenous business owners have access to a range of services through the Waalitj Hub including state-of-the-art facilities, mentoring from business coaches, industry connections and independent professional services. Facilitating the regional pop-up events is part of providing the best opportunities and support for Indigenous people. As well as partnering to deliver the pop-up business hubs, Alcoa Foundation is also proudly supporting the Waalitj Foundation's pre-employment program across Kwinana, Peel and the upper South-West regions. To find out more or to register for the upcoming pop-ups visit, www.wf.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/1cda086c-9c97-45f8-84f8-e39430897a31.jpg/r0_425_5738_3667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg