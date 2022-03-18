latest-news,

Experience an eclectic collection of artworks from local artists at the Peel Open Studios: Origins '22 exhibition, on show now at the ALCOA Mandurah Art Gallery. The works of close to 30 Peel-based artists are being exhibited at the gallery inside the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, providing an opportunity to highlight local talents and celebrate artists in the community. More than 70 pieces are on display across a wide range of mediums including oils, acrylics, printmaking, ceramics. Peel Open Studios: Origins '22 is a free exhibition, and is on show until Saturday, April 9. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the Peel Open Studios events at the artists' studios and homes were cancelled, however the exhibition provides a great chance to see what the artists have been working on recently. For more information about the Peel Open Studios program and the artists go to www.peelopenstudios.com Mandurah Performing Arts Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and for the duration of the exhibition, will be open on Saturdays from 10.30am - 4.30pm.

Local talent on show at Peel Open Studios exhibition