latest-news,

Arson Squad detectives are investigating a fire which destroyed a property on Andrew Street in Mandurah on Wednesday night. Emergency services first received the call at 9.45pm, and first responders arrived around five minutes later. A representative from DFES told the Mail one house was completely on fire, and crews also worked to protect two other properties at risk of the blaze. "Firefighters from Mandurah, Falcon and Rockingham attended and were able to contain the blaze of the fully-involved unit by 10.30pm," he said. He said the fire was being treated as suspicious. On Thursday morning, Arson Squad detectives were at the Andrew Street house awaiting a forensics team. Detective Sergeant Chris Turner from the Arson Squad confirmed to the Mail that the fire was being treated as suspicious. The investigation is ongoing. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/953a7181-2dbf-440a-844d-e9fb37bdf91a.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg