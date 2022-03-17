latest-news,

Police are investigating a serious crash in Dawesville on March 16 which left a 65-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries. Around 1.35pm a silver Ford Ranger and a 65-year-old pedestrian, were involved in a collision on Wanill Street. The 65-year-old pedestrian was taken to Royal Perth Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seriouscrashdawesville16032022

WA Police investigate crash in Dawesville