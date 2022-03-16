latest-news,

Six Peel Thunder players are among a group of 40 named by the Fremantle Dockers and West COast Eagles as part of the AFL's 'top up contingency plan'. The plan was put in place around the country and designed to ensure the AFL season continues as scheduled throughout the pandemic. On any given weekend, Fremantle and West Coast can draw on a maximum of three players from any one WAFL Club. WAFL and Talent executive manager Scott Baker said he was delighted local talent could receive the rare opportunity to train and play with an AFL club this season. "There's outstanding talent within the WAFL system and this a rare chance for some players to live out their dream of getting a shot at the AFL." The Peel Thunder players among the lineup include:

Six Peel Thunder players part of AFL's 'contingency plan'