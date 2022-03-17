latest-news,

March 17 - March 20 Murphy's are painting the town green for its 15th St Patrick's Day event. There is Irish music and world championship level Irish dancers from the WA Academy of Irish Dancing. Hundreds of free gifts and plenty of other prizes to win. Book on the website to avoid missing out, www.murphysirishpub.com.au/bookings March 18 City of Mandurah and Peel Multicultural Association are hosting a lunch for the community this Harmony Week 2022. The lunch is free and will include food, dance and culture from around the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring a plate to share and proudly wear their national costume. Bookings are essential. Phone 9550 3799 or email seniors@mandurah.wa.gov.au. Every Saturday Small businesses get together every weekend to sell their amazing goods and products. The markets run from 9am to 2pm on the corner of Pinjarra Road and Murray Bend Drive. Stalls include free balloons, homewares, homemade food, and flowers. It's a gold coin entry to maintain the grounds. For more information contact Nessa, 0409883809 Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions many events have been cancelled or postponed. If you are still able to hold an event and would like it promoted, please send us an email. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/5a1904c0-e604-411a-906b-5194c2484b5c.jpg/r0_6_904_517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON St Patrick's Day and Harmony Week festivities