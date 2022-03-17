St Patrick's Day and Harmony Week festivities
St Patrick's Festivities
March 17 - March 20
Murphy's are painting the town green for its 15th St Patrick's Day event.
There is Irish music and world championship level Irish dancers from the WA Academy of Irish Dancing.
Hundreds of free gifts and plenty of other prizes to win.
Book on the website to avoid missing out, www.murphysirishpub.com.au/bookings
Harmony Week Lunch
March 18
City of Mandurah and Peel Multicultural Association are hosting a lunch for the community this Harmony Week 2022.
The lunch is free and will include food, dance and culture from around the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring a plate to share and proudly wear their national costume.
Bookings are essential. Phone 9550 3799 or email seniors@mandurah.wa.gov.au.
Murray Bend Markets
Every Saturday
Small businesses get together every weekend to sell their amazing goods and products. The markets run from 9am to 2pm on the corner of Pinjarra Road and Murray Bend Drive. Stalls include free balloons, homewares, homemade food, and flowers. It's a gold coin entry to maintain the grounds. For more information contact Nessa, 0409883809
Let us know
Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions many events have been cancelled or postponed.
If you are still able to hold an event and would like it promoted, please send us an email.
Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.