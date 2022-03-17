  1. Home
St Patrick's Day and Harmony Week festivities

St Patrick's Day celebrations in 2020.
St Patrick's Festivities

March 17 - March 20

Murphy's are painting the town green for its 15th St Patrick's Day event.

There is Irish music and world championship level Irish dancers from the WA Academy of Irish Dancing.

Hundreds of free gifts and plenty of other prizes to win.

Book on the website to avoid missing out, www.murphysirishpub.com.au/bookings

Harmony Week Lunch

March 18

City of Mandurah and Peel Multicultural Association are hosting a lunch for the community this Harmony Week 2022.

The lunch is free and will include food, dance and culture from around the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring a plate to share and proudly wear their national costume.

Bookings are essential. Phone 9550 3799 or email seniors@mandurah.wa.gov.au.

Murray Bend Markets

Every Saturday

Small businesses get together every weekend to sell their amazing goods and products. The markets run from 9am to 2pm on the corner of Pinjarra Road and Murray Bend Drive. Stalls include free balloons, homewares, homemade food, and flowers. It's a gold coin entry to maintain the grounds. For more information contact Nessa, 0409883809

Let us know

Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions many events have been cancelled or postponed.

If you are still able to hold an event and would like it promoted, please send us an email.

Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.