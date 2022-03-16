latest-news,

Mandurah Magic has secured a family tie for its NBL1 women's team, with Aimee Brett touching down in WA from Adelaide earlier this month. Aimee is the twin sister of Magic alum Kelsey Brett, who unfortunately tore her ACL, and is currently at home in Adelaide recovering. Having only visited Mandurah once to see her sister, Aimee told the Mail the Magic girls were helping her to settle in. "Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming. Casey (Milo) Mihovilovich invited me over for dinner, and I got to sit down and catch up and get to know her - she's the heart and soul of the team." Read more: Mandurah's Lily Fitzgerald signs with Magic for NBL1 season Aimee said she started her basketball journey at just six years old, and comes from a family of keen players. "My mum played - my grandpa... basically my whole family. "My twin sister was at Magic last season and my younger sister Elissa is playing basketball on a scholarship in America... it was a very competitive household," she laughed. Aimee played NBL1 for Forestville in South Australia for a number of years and also trained in America, playing for two college teams in Arizona and Iowa. "It was great. I definitely recommend anyone who gets the opportunity to go to college, even if it's just for a year - do it. "I learnt a lot about myself and basketball and grew up both on and off the court." Aimee's journey with Magic began after coach Vlad Alava, who knew of Aimee through her sister, reached out about potentially signing her to the team. "Vlad asked if I wanted to come over and it kind of went from there. "I visited my sister last year and I loved Mandurah - it's such a relaxed, coastal lifestyle - which I love. I absolutely love the beach. Anywhere I'm near the water, I'm happy." After arriving in WA, Aimee settled into accommodation, which she will share with international transfers for Magic, and is now focussed on her gameplay heading into the season. Read more: Brains and Braun: engineering student signs on for Magic's NBL1 season "My goal is to just keep improving on and off the floor. I do have some aspirations to potentially move into the next level if that's available for me. I was a development player for Adelaide Lightning a few years ago. "I'm hoping this will open up some more options for me." Aimee said she was looking forward to all that the Mandurah lifestyle had to offer, but that she would miss her family dog back home in Adelaide. "I really miss my dog - she's our family dog in Adelaide. A Samoyed named Moshi." For now, Aimee said she would be catching up with friends, enjoying good food and checking out the Mandurah beaches in conjunction with her new Magic training schedule.

