Influential women of all ages gathered at the Mandurah Country Club last week to recognise International Women's Day with the Zonta Club of Peel. MC Paddi Creevey welcomed dignitaries and guests to the event, before a Welcome to Country and message of goodwill was shared by local Binjarab elder, Elsie Ugle. Club President Nicky Hooper provided a short history and update on the work of the Zonta Club. Guest speaker Jo Abbiss, chief executive officer of the City of Armadale, held the hushed attention of the room as she spoke of the struggles and achievements throughout her life, receiving a standing ovation at the conclusion of her speech. This year, Xanthe Turner and Megan Humble were dual-winners of the Young Woman of Peel Award, with judges finding it difficult to select just one recipient. City of Mandurah Councillor Jenny Green announced Penny Erickson as the Zonta Club of Peel's Education Award Winner. Halls Head College student Rachel Larson was awarded the Zonta Club's STEM Award, worth $1000. Zonta Club Member Robbie Hearse spoke highly of the the work of City of Mandurah Councillor Lyn Rodgers, who was presented with flowers, a certificate and prize as the 2022 Woman of Achievement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/5a423ab5-983a-4a02-a0c3-41e87efde909.jpg/r8_157_3203_1962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg