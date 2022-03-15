latest-news,

As Level 2 restrictions continue, event cancellations and postponements are having a knock on impact on South West industries. Like many senior students, Suzanne Snashall's daughter, who attends Austin Cove Baptist College, missed out on her Year 12 formal. Ms Snashall said it was called off only two days prior to the event going ahead. "With COVID-19 in the community a date hasn't been rescheduled so it seems like these kids are going to miss out," she said. "At this point the parents are considering trying to organise something ourselves so that they can celebrate. "It's a cohort of only 30 children so it's devastating for them that it couldn't go ahead." The cancellation of events such as Year 12 formals have had a significant impact on businesses. For Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club (MOFSC) it already had nine event cancellations and one indefinite postponement since the Level 2 restrictions began. MOFSC chief executive Andres Timmermanis said workshops, dinners, awards and several significant club events were cancelled due to the restrictions. "The lost income from some of these events is an important part of our operating income," he said. "The cancelled Club events includes one which is traditionally the biggest trading day for the Club. "The cancellations also mean loss of income for our casual staff and the many musicians and acts we engage for some of these events." He also said COVID-19 exposure protocols had resulted in the unplanned absence of four staff so far. Read more: Other industries have managed to adapt to changes to rules. Anita Revel, who is a celebrant in the South West, said her business hadn't changed much except for the size of the weddings. She said as restrictions changed she had to remain "super flexible". "About 90 per cent of weddings I've done have been small since the pandemic," she said. "I do charge less for elopements so I've lost income through downsizing." Ms Revel said she expected an influx of larger weddings in 2023. "I did my first big wedding last weekend and it was the first time we didn't have to stream in two years," she said. "It was just beautiful and I can't wait to do more." Read more: Waves Hair Studio owner Ashleigh Brooks said her business had no more than the normal amount of cancellations. "We haven't had any impact on loss from the cancellations except for the odd person having to self isolate," she said. "Restrictions aren't impacting us as we have a large salon space and disinfect after every client - the only thing that has changed is masks and it just is what it is." On Saturday, Premier Mark McGowan said he was "very keen" to try and end Level 2 restrictions by the end of March. WA Health modelling predicts COVID-19 case numbers are expected to peak at about 10,000 by Friday.

