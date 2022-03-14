latest-news,

Mandurah police are seeking witnesses who saw a man behaving suspiciously in the area surrounding Henson Street in Silver Sands on Sunday, March 6. Police report that around 2pm, a man was spotted acting in a suspicious manner around the Henson Street toilet blocks. During this time, it is believed that a woman had an interaction with the man and detectives would like to speak with this woman or anyone else who was in the area at the time. Anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/a12d7bb2-29c4-41f9-b7b0-6c670612830a.jpg/r0_72_800_524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police search for 'suspicious' man near Silver Sands toilet block