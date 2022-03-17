latest-news, dawesville, mandurah, house of the week, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Boasting an 18-metre frontage, this generous 585sqm lot allows for true side access via a secure gate leading behind the property's boundary. Upon stepping inside the home, you will instantly appreciate the sense of space that is on offer, evident from the extra high ceilings in the entrance hall which is complete with a feature window allowing natural light to filter in. To the right of the entrance is the privately placed master suite which adjoins a neutral ensuite bathroom and is complete with a walk-in robe. Flowing through the home, you will arrive within the light and bright open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with soaring ceilings allowing light to flood in from every angle, while also seamlessly integrating with the outdoor entertaining area. Within a separate wing to the rear of the home, you will find three generous sized bedrooms, all of which hold built-in robes and share use of the modern guest bathroom. Upstairs, the second living space looks out over the open-plan living and dining area below and is complete with an upstairs toilet and kitchenette, it is only too easy to enjoy sitting out on the balcony with a drink taking in the view through the trees, across the rooftops and down to the estuary. Alfresco blinds are fitted around the balcony making this incredible space usable all year round. Outside, the alfresco entertaining area is large in size allowing for both an outdoor dining setting as well as a lounge area, it also adjoins a dedicated barbecue area, all while tastefully finished with poured aggregate underfoot. Side access runs the entire length of the block from front to back and modern features are on offer including ducted reverse-cycle airconditioning and solar panels. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

