latest-news,

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery which occurred at a service station in Singleton on the afternoon of March 10. The incident occurred around 3pm when a man armed with a weapon allegedly entered the Shell service station on Mandurah Road near Singleton Beach Road and threatened staff, demanding cash and cigarettes. It is alleged the man then left the service station shop and walked across the forecourt to a food van where he again threatened a staff member and demanded cash. The man was given a sum of cash before running away towards the sand dunes. He is described as fair skinned, with a slim build, approximately 180cms tall, and was wearing a t-shirt, dark shorts, a baseball cap and sneakers. The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/6ecdd658-e49d-4bfa-b4fe-263a1ed8eba5.jpg/r103_0_836_414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Singleton petrol station