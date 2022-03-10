latest-news,

On March 9, Mandurah police hosted officers from across WA and Crime Stoppers at their station to launch phase two of a six-month illegal firearms campaign 'say something before it's too late', aimed at removing unregistered guns from the community. Phase one of the campaign, which ran from July to September of 2021, encouraged people with an unregistered gun to surrender it without penalty. Phase two of the campaign now encourages people who know any information about an illegal gun to report it confidentially and safely to Crime Stoppers. Inspector Peter Morrissey from Mandurah police station addressed the room to amplify the importance of this initiative, citing the potential risks which come with unregistered firearms. "We would urge anyone in the Mandurah community who has information relating to an illegal or unregistered firearm to contact Crime Stoppers. Our objective is to get as many guns off the streets as possible," Inspector Morrissey said. "Whether it's an inherited family heirloom, an old gun left in the back of a shed, received from a family friend, or a firearm legally registered but no longer needed - they all remain a potential risk to community safety." Inspector Morrissey also urged registered firearm owners to ensure their guns are kept in a safe and secure place in their home, adding there had been several burglary incidents around Mandurah where firearms were stolen. From July 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022, a total of 1,250 firearms and gun parts have been handed in to WA Police along with 35,183 rounds of ammunition. The 1,250 firearms and gun parts have included 126 hand guns, 245 shot guns and a total of 879 rifles and gun parts. Crime Stoppers WA CEO Dr Vince Hughes echoed Inspector Morrissey's statements, stating that there was "no legitimate reason" for anyone in WA to have an illegal firearm. "We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community," Dr Hughes said. "If you suspect that someone has an illegal gun, share what you know with Crime Stoppers before it is too late. Report the information safely without the need to say who you are, get involved, or put yourself at risk of harm." Visit www.crimestopperswa.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to report information about an illegal or unregistered firearm. For further information about how and where to surrender illegal firearms, visit www.crimestoppers.com.au/illegalguns

WA police launch phase two of 'say something before it's too late' unregistered firearm campaign