More than 200 people on March 8 called on the City of Mandurah to advocate to the state government to revoke all COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Mayor Rhys Williams and a majority of City councillors met with anti-mandate advocates, after a petition to hold the special electors meeting to discuss vaccine mandates gained more than 100 signatures. The last time an electors meeting was called was in 2003 to discuss the location of the war memorial. Before the meeting began Mr Williams acknowledged the lead petitioner, Matt Whiteman for engaging with the City of Mandurah with grace and dignity. Seven motions put forward by petitioners called on the City to advocate the state government to revoke all COVID-19 vaccine mandates. One motion also called for the City to seek cooperation from other local government bodies, associations and businesses. Speakers also requested the City to write to the state government to initiate a survey regarding impacts of mandates on small businesses, request it provides absolute clarity to businesses with regards to any liability of all mandates, and ask the state government to clarify the mandates for all local businesses regarding overreach. As Halls Head resident Mark Chapman came up to the stand to move the first motion a majority of the audience erupted into applause. "No person should be prevented from working and entering a venue because of their vaccine status and no one should be coerced into getting an experimental medical procedure," he said. "Once you stop supporting individual freedoms you're on a slippery slope to totalitarianism." Throughout the night, speakers touched on being "coerced" into getting the jab, losing jobs, losing customers, vaccine injuries and discrimination. Read more: Speaker Leah Ellery started crying as she touched on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to continue working. "On December 1, in line with state government vaccination mandates my husband and I were removed from church leadership and social service," she said. "I received my first injection after much prayer on February 25 in order to return to work - I went home and entered an emotional and mental battle I didn't expect. "I know many people like me who aren't vaccinating against COVID-19 they are vaccinating against unemployment, family abandonment, homelessness, and social isolation." Erskine resident Matt Whiteman said "WA had been dealt a hand harsher than the African wars" he left behind. "COVID-19 was little to fear for the healthy majority but what ensued was an absurd level of coordinated worldwide tyrannical government overreach," he said. "I came to the sickening realisation that I would likely have served my family better by staying in war-torn Africa." Among the people against the COVID-19 mandates there was one woman taking the opposite stance. Halls Head resident Ruth Arnell gave an impromptu speech against the motions. "My own doctor was hesitant for me to get the vaccine because I have a tendency to clot," she said. "She hesitated for many months before advocating I get it because the risk from blood clots is so much less than the risk from even a mild case of COVID-19. "I've had both the vaccines and the booster - my choice is to protect my family, the people I love, the people in this audience so I can't possibly pass COVID-19 to them." In Motion One to Five, one elector voted against the motions while Motion Six and Seven were voted unanimously. City of Mandurah councillors will vote on the motions at this month's council meeting on March 22. The special electors meeting in Mandurah comes after Busselton and Esperance heard similar demands.

