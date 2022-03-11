latest-news,

The road speed limits on Mandurah Rd were recently lowered, in places, to 80kmh and 70kmh from 100kmh. Some people drove at 80kmh in the 100kmh zones, effectively restricting the safe flow of traffic causing some dangerous incidents. Now, with these new speed limits, some people are driving at 60kmh. Are these the same people or do we have a new breed of inconsiderate and dangerous drivers in the Mandurah area? Philip Bradshaw, Mandurah It's only natural for any parent to worry and try to do the best they can for their children. Those in positions of responsibility aim to do the same, whether you choose to agree or not. We live in a democracy, so you have the right to voice your opinion, unlike many other places which would make it a great deal more dangerous for you to do so. You could be imprisoned or even lose your life. I arrived in Australia as a child with migrant parents and teenage brother from Europe at the time of the Hungarian Uprising. I have known upheaval and hardships along the way, including being in a refugee camp in what was then Yugoslavia, lived in four different countries before age 10. The Russians were there when my folks decided to take a chance on trying for a new life: they had undergone many humiliations during World War II and didn't wish to inflict more on us. Long story short, we were grateful to be given a new beginning in a much safer environment, after a lot of travelling and a lengthy time at sea. We had little more than the clothes on our back and didn't know a word of English. Think again and understand that whatever is going on at present is stressful and worrying, but ultimately aimed at the common good. If you are against vaccinations or "government control", try to think of all the others who may get sick when something is spread by those who are wanting to rail against the system. Is that a fair way to go? Eva Ilet, Falcon I don't really know who did the work or what state had the most damage to repair but the work that has been carried out repairing the interstate rail line has been brilliant. Like most West Aussies all I know is seeing the washaways and complete upheaval of the railway from East to West. Like most people I did not really appreciate how much of our every day products come to us by rail until it was forced to stop. A big thank you has to be extended to everyone involved in this very important work. Conditions out there would have been terrible but the repairs carried out were outstanding in a short period of time considering the job itself. Well done and thank you! Charlie Gibson, Falcon Opinions and letters published do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher. The Mandurah Mail reserves the right to edit letters before publishing them. Should any person wish to challenge the contents of any letter or opinion, they should put their argument in writing. Send your letter to editor@mandurah mail.com.au

Letters to the editor: 10 March 2022