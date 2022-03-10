comment,

As phrases go, the term "expressions of interest" isn't likely to get the heart racing or the blood pumping. But in local government, when you see an "EOI" it usually means a long-planned-for project or development is reaching a critical and interesting point in its gestation. It can be the moment that an idea that may have begun many years before begins to crystallise and becomes something we can see and touch and feel. At the Shire of Murray we often release EOIs when we're looking for talented, visionary, skilled or qualified people to help deliver a specific project. This month we advertised two that are particularly exciting, each an opportunity for the right person or organisation to have a lasting impact in our community in two landmark projects. The first is for the historic Exchange Hotel in Pinjarra. Originally built in 1866, it's one of the oldest remaining hotels in the Peel region. Much-loved by the locals, the vision is for it to once again be an iconic hospitality and community destination with dining, meeting, and entertainment spaces. We are looking for an inspiring and big-thinking food and beverage operator to help realise the next chapter in the Exchange Hotel's history. It's been a long journey to get to this point with Council first agreeing to purchase the site a decade ago, so to now be on the precipice of the next episode of this famous hotel is genuinely thrilling. You see, EOI's can be exciting! Our second expression of interest is at the only purpose-built hub of its kind in WA, the fantastic Dwellingup Trails and Visitor Centre. Dwellingup is fast becoming a popular and nationally recognised destination in our region because of significant Local, State and Australian Government investment in biking, trails, outdoor and adventure-based activities. The Shire is interested in speaking to operators in the retail or food and beverage spaces to help expand the offerings within the Centre, increasing its appeal as a must-visit spot, and again, the imagination runs wild considering what could work in such a beautiful and popular venue. So, if you usually think an EOI is just contractual admin, I'd encourage you to imagine what they can represent; let's celebrate the significant step they embody as a community continues to think big and move forward. Further details and submission guidelines for both projects can be found on the Shire's website.

Wanted: Big ideas in the Shire of Murray