Those who have lost a loved one can honour their memory in the Compassionate Friends 17th annual Walk To Remember on March 13. The walk is for anyone who has lost someone and helps to raise funds and community awareness of the charity organisation. The walkers will meet at Dalrymple Park, Mandurah at 9.30am for a 10am start. For a donation anyone can join the walk and get a sausage sizzle prepared by Lions Club of Mandurah volunteers. Bring sunscreen and a fold up chair. To register contact, Compassionate Friends on 9535 7761 or email tfcmandurah@bigpond.com

WHAT'S ON Mandurah walk to remember lost loved ones on March 13