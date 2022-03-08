International Women's Day: Some of Peel's powerful women

latest-news,

In honour of International Women's Day, the Mail has compiled just a handful of our best stories from 2021/22 about powerful, innovative and creative women throughout the Peel region. At just 18 years old, Megan Larmour took out a top international Royal Life Saving Award after having to perform CPR on two separate occasions. Megan was enjoying a coffee before school when she was forced to spring into action. A man had collapsed in a carpark, and Megan rushed over to begin compressions. When a defibrillator arrived, Megan attached the device and shocked the man twice, restarting his heart. The man unfortunately passed away in hospital, but his family was able to say goodbye and his organs were donated. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7483794/i-went-into-autopilot-mandurah-resident-performs-cpr-twice-before-the-age-of-18/ 90-year-old Ann Cornish had never danced in public before her debut performance outside of the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre in 2021. Ann said her experience proved that age was just a number, and that it was never too late to take up a new hobby. "I felt young, younger than springtime," Ann said of her experience. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7502216/dispelling-myths-95yo-makes-dance-debut-at-mandurah-festival/ The South Mandurah Falcons Women's football team made history when they took out the premiership flag after an entirely undefeated season. It was a competitive grand final against their biggest adversaries, the Pinjarra Tigers, but the Falcons played strong and smart - leading to an impressive 20-15 victory. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7406924/epic-south-mandurah-falcons-take-out-pfnlw-premiership-in-thrilling-match/ Dianna (Dee) Freitag is a powerful force in the Peel region, who has dedicated her life to helping people through hard times and homelessness. Despite an ongoing battle with cancer, Dee dedicates her time to running Halo Community Centre, a service she said she wished had been around when she was younger. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7553342/dee-wont-stop-smiling/ Molly Purser is a 14-year-old baking prodigy who spoke to the Mail about her business Cupcakes N Sweet Treats. In just a short time, Molly has been nominated for a business award, has catered for a function, and now takes on five clients per week. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7594774/the-14yo-mandurah-baker-running-a-successful-cupcake-business/?cs=289 Frederick Irwin alum Registrar Acacia Hosking has not only had an impressive legal career - in 2020, she received one of the highest honours, being appointed as an acting registrar at the Supreme Court of Western Australia. Hard work, inspirational people and a wonderful education are a few things Registrar Hosking credits for her success. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7450641/legally-auburn-from-frederick-irwin-to-the-supreme-court-of-western-australia/ 22-year-old Jedda Salmon became the first in her family to own a home through a Foundation for Indigenous Sustainable Health (FISH) home ownership model. After working hard for years and dedicating 200 hours of labour and time to the project, Jedda, along with her family, were excited to be able to see the results of their hard work. "I feel connected to this site like I am continuing my family's story in a modern way," Jedda said. Read more: https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7541381/indigenous-woman-becomes-first-in-her-family-to-own-home-thanks-to-new-model/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/c82fe5f1-b31b-469c-b454-7b1ecffdce2e.jpg/r217_0_3562_1890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg