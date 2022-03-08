latest-news,

Arson Squad detectives are investigating a fire which ravaged one business and damaged several others at a Warnbro shopping centre in the early hours of March 7. Just before 3am, emergency services were called to Warnbro Centre on Warnbro Sound Avenue where it was discovered that a Cash Convertors store was ablaze. A representative from DFES told the Mail they were first alerted by a fire alarm within the centre before a series of 000 calls were made. "Crews from Rockingham, Murdoch, Fremantle and Secret Harbour attended the scene and found the residence within the shopping centre involved in the fire. "It took 10 minutes for them to blackout the fire." Police say the fire caused extensive damage to several businesses within the centre, with the damage bill estimated at $250,000. The fire is being treated as suspicious, and detectives urge anyone with information relating to this fire, or CCTV or dash-cam vision of the area around the time of the fire, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/10d06ee9-3f76-464f-88d5-fc19563d10fe.jpg/r0_57_575_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Arson Squad investigates Warnbro Shopping Centre fire