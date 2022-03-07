latest-news,

Mandurah's 'Clean up the Peel' month is off to a strong start, after 54 Coastal Waste Warriors cleaned up 90kg of litter at a Clean Up Australia Day Event held on March 5. Batteries, bottles, cans and lids, plastic food wrapping and some larger objects were collected from the site, and Coastal Waste Warriors mascot, Dudley Dolphin, was also in attendance, reminding volunteers of the impact litter has on the marine life in Mandurah's waterways. The 90kgs of litter collected from Island Point Reserve was a 50kg increase to results from the previous year's efforts. Read more: According to 2018 research by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), plastic kills more than one million seabirds every year due to entanglement or ingestion. Results also showed that more than 80 per cent of all birds and fish have plastic particles in their stomach. All rubbish collected from the March 5 cleanup will be analysed, with the data passed on to Tangaroa Blue, a national organisation where data is used to focus on litter source reduction initiatives. The clean up was held in collaboration with local environmental educators Swanlandia and the Friends of Island Point group. Event organisers thanked the volunteers for their efforts, labelling the day a "success".

