A 31-year-old Halls Head man has been arrested after he allegedly hit a man with his car before leaving the scene. Around 3.10am on March 5, the victim, a man in his 30s, was struck by the vehicle in the Rockingham area -this resulted in serious head injuries. It is alleged the driver of the vehicle then left the scene. Police located the victim near Read Street and Rae Road and he was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment. The driver later returned to the scene to assist police with their inquiries. He has been charged with: Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the man will appear before Rockingham Magistrates Court on April 1. Anyone who may have seen the crash, or have CCTV/dash-cam footage of the crash, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to report the information online at crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/carvpedestrianrockingham.

Halls Head man charged for alleged Rockingham hit-and-run