Looking at cars driving up and down the Forest Highway and the South Western Highway, there's hardly an electric vehicle (EV) in sight. If you count the bowsers at service stations, how many have plugs rather than pumps? (Answer: almost none). With none of us travelling outside the borders due to COVID, you would be forgiven for thinking that the rest of the world looked the same. But you'd be wrong. EV sales are soaring worldwide. Here are the top-line numbers from a just-released International Energy Agency (IEA) report: "In the whole of 2012, about 130,000 electric cars were sold worldwide. Today, that many are sold in the space of a single week. In 2019: 2.2million, 2020: 3 million, 2021: 6.6 million, equals almost nine per cent of the global car market. In Australia, sales also tripled in 2021 to 2%; however, that was off a very low baseline. Do you remember back to the introduction of LED lighting? My wife and I built a new home in 2010 and hunted all over Perth for LED lights for it - which we got for $120 each. When we sold our house at the end of last year, not a single light had been changed in 11 years, and at 15W instead of 60W per light, we might have almost made a wise financial decision as well. The cost of one of those downlights now is around 10% of what we originally paid. And they are everywhere; all of that happened in around a decade. I think EVs will go the same way and the global data shows that to be the case. But we aren't seeing it here yet. Worldwide, Norway, at 72% EVs of all new car sales, is the global leader. What may surprise you (it surprised me) is that China in December 21 was at 20% of new car sales, and they added 3.4 million EV in 2021, which is more than the rest of the world in 2020. Global government policy is shaping adoption to a significant extent but not entirely. The biggest selling EV in China is the unsubsidised Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. With a federal election not too far away, it is the right time for us to have a robust discussion about EV policy in Australia. One of those areas of policy needs to be about infrastructure - a contributing factor leading to our slow adoption of EVs is range anxiety and the large distances between population centres - particularly in WA. The recent stunning debut of the Australian unicorn fast-charger company Tritium on the NASDAQ should tell us something about our future in this regard. It is not, however, just about chargers. It is about the grid's capacity to charge. The latest tech can give a car an 80% "fill" in about 6-10 minutes. But suppose you have half a dozen of those simultaneously "pumping" out electrons. In that case, that's about the total energy consumption of Denmark. Our grid in many places can't instantaneously double its output, particularly in regional WA. We need localised solutions and this includes Peel. It's not enough to have one or two chargers at public car parks or shopping centres; we need a massive rollout of the tech and electrical capacity. Don't think this is just about cars on our roads; this is about farm vehicles, boats and even small planes. The world will look very different in a decade from now. Hopefully, it will, too, in Peel. Hopefully, we will develop industries that will capture some of the economic value of the coming revolution.

Local Leaders: Peel Development Commission chair David Doepel talks on electric vehicles