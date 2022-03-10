A sensational rural retreat | 81 McMahon Road, North Dandalup
Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes.
House of the Week
- Address: 81 McMahon Road, North Dandalup
- Price: Offers over $1,250,000
- Agency: Kevin Green Real Estate
- Agent: Cheree Appleton, 0433 883 668
- Inspect: By appointment
Set on 2.5 Acres, this amazing rural property comes packed to the brim with features.
Built in 2018 by Red Ink Homes, this property comprises of the main four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, plus a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest residence.
The guest house is ideal for family and friends to stay in while visiting or perhaps to accommodate an au pair.
Outside, you will love entertaining under the large alfresco area, which has also been extended and enclosed.
This area is ideal for year-round use and overlooks the lush lawn area, the ideal space for pets and children.
While under the alfresco, you can also see the gorgeous pool area, featuring a stunning 10m saltwater chlorinated pool plus the pool house, where everyone can gather and enjoy those amazing summer days and evenings.
MORE GALLERIES
MAIN RESIDENCE
- King size master suite
- Open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge
- Kitchen with 900mm stainless steel appliances and a large fridge recess
- Log fireplace
- Huge laundry with plenty of storage
- Queen sized minor bedrooms with built-in robes
- Main bathroom with a bath
GUEST RESIDENCE
- Front porch with synthetic turf
- Lounge/living area
- Kitchen
- Laundry
OUTSIDE
- Massive 18x9m powered workshop with three garage doors
- 12x3m enclosed lean-to
- Sparkling saltwater chlorinated pool
- 25 solar panels with 6.4kW inverter
- 175,000L rainwater tank
- Chook pen
- Three-phase power
Ready to make the move?
This handy map of open home times will help your search.