Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. Set on 2.5 Acres, this amazing rural property comes packed to the brim with features. Built in 2018 by Red Ink Homes, this property comprises of the main four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, plus a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest residence. The guest house is ideal for family and friends to stay in while visiting or perhaps to accommodate an au pair. Outside, you will love entertaining under the large alfresco area, which has also been extended and enclosed. This area is ideal for year-round use and overlooks the lush lawn area, the ideal space for pets and children. While under the alfresco, you can also see the gorgeous pool area, featuring a stunning 10m saltwater chlorinated pool plus the pool house, where everyone can gather and enjoy those amazing summer days and evenings. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

