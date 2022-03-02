What's On: Clean Up Australia Day on this weekend

latest-news,

March 3 During this two hour production show Scot Robin who played the lead role in the smash hit musical 'Buddy' will perform over thirty of Buddy Holly's hit songs such as - That'll Be The Day, Heartbeat, Think It Over, Peggy Sue, and of course Oh Boy. The concert starts at 7.30pm. For more information visit, https://www.manpac.com.au/events/buddy-holly-in-concert/ March 5 Every Saturday morning from 7am-12pm the Peel Produce Markets are on at Leprechaun Park, Dawesville Foreshore. Local produce stalls, hot breakfasts, coffee, fresh juices and live music. March 5 Quality musicians will be set up around the Estuary Pool, on the Eastern Foreshore and play throughout the afternoon with all kinds of music vibes. Think tribute and cover bands, rock music, acoustic and DJ sets. Whether you're taking a walk along the foreshore, splashing around in the pool, visiting one of the local businesses nearby, or cruising past in the boat, the Beats by the Bay events will be the perfect addition to your weekend. It runs from 1pm to 5pm. March 6 Why not step up to clean up and do your part in making our environment a cleaner and safer space for our local wildlife? Help the Peel Multicultural Association's Rise, Walk and Shine Group clean up the Mandurah Foreshore on Clean Up Australia Day. Rise, walk and shine is a friendly all-inclusive group. Bring hat, gloves, sunscreen and refillable water bottle. The event starts at 7am. Keep updated at, facebook.com/groups/2624991967827737 March 8 Join other women from all nationalities and demographics to come together for an evening of unity, healing and self care on International Women's Day. The evening will include a guest speaker, tools for positive mental health, sacred cacao ceremony, sound healing meditation and a shared dinner. Please bring a vegetarian plate of cold finger food to share, yoga mat, cushion and blanket. The event runs from 6pm to 9.30pm at 303 Gibbings Road, Coolup. To buy tickets visit, trybooking.com March 22 onwards Chair yoga will be commencing Tuesdays from 9.30am to 10.30am at the Leslie Street Sport and Recreation Centre. Classes start from March 22. This exercise is designed especially for seniors who have difficulty getting down or up from the floor. Using chairs, participants will exercise with yoga style movements, which will be beneficial to your wellbeing. Qualified chair yoga instructor Eleanor Venables has been appointed. Registration will be $25 each with session costs only $5 per person. For further enquiries call, Seniors Recreation Council Peel Branch president Jan McGlinn on 0427088615. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/08881e18-794d-4d2b-9ee0-45dcfbccf751.jpg/r0_20_300_190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg